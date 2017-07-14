Wanted: legal representatives for unaccompanied minors

Wanted: legal representatives for unaccompanied minorsby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.14
- Autorità Garante per l’Infanzia e l’Adolescenza - AVVISO PUBBLICO PER LA SELEZIONE DI SOGGETTI IDONEI A SVOLGERE LA FUNZIONE DI TUTORI LEGALI DI MINORI STRANIERI NON ACCOMPAGNATI A TITOLO VOLONTARIO E GRATUITO IN ABRUZZO, MOLISE, SARDEGNA, TOSCANA, VALLE D’AOSTA (art. 11 Legge 7 aprile 2017, n. 47)
- Autorità Garante per l’Infanzia e l’Adolescenza - DOMANDA DI SELEZIONE ALLA FUNZIONE DI TUTORE DI MINORI STRANIERI NON ACCOMPAGNATI A TITOLO VOLONTARIO E GRATUITO
ln Italy, the Guarantor for Childhood and Adolescence is looking for tutors who can assist unaccompanied immigrant minors. The request for candidates was just published for the regions of Tuscany, Sardegna, Abruzzo and Molise, which happen to be the Italian regions where no individuals have not been formally named for this position. The individual with the optimal profile for this job will be private citizen, available to be the legal representative for a foreigner who is under 18 years of age, who arrived in Italy without any adult reference. This task must be provided without receiving any compensation. For the most part, responsibilities will be making sure that the minor’s interests are being looked after, as well as his/her needs. In addition, the candidate should be able to develop the minor’s potential and guarantee his/her well-being, but is not responsible for providing housing or economic support. Interested parties can apply ASAP, even though this is an open call, with not pre-determined deadline.
