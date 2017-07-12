Want to save the planet? Don’t have children!

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.12

If you really want to save the planet, one of the best ways is to not have children. Researchers from Sweden’s Lund University said that bringing new life into the world is easily the most destructive thing you can do to the environment. By not having a child, the carbon footprint of an individual living in a developed country would be reduced on average by an extra 58.6 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year, based on current emission rates. The impact of having a child is calculated by factoring in not only the extra impact of the child, but also that of their potential future descendants.The study found that the other three main choices people can make in order to cut the amount of carbon dioxide they produce are to eat less meat, get rid of their car, and fly less.