Voters with disabilities can make a difference in French election

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.15

Is the issue of disability a serious one in the upcoming French presidential election? Are you registered to vote? Who are you going to vote for? Do you know your candidate’s platform on disability? These are just a few of the questions that citizens with disabilities and their families have been asked as part of a national survey, conducted by the French association of paralyzed persons (APF). They are trying to give a voice to millions of citizens, who seem to be ignoring the race to Élysée Palace. They have until February 28th to respond to the online questionnaire. The responses of the participants are confidential and will be used only for compiling statistics that will be made public, within a month of the first-round elections. The hope, of course, is that the results will influence the contents of the platforms put forth by the future presidential candidates.