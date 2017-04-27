Violence on the decline among American youths

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.27

In the USA, youth violence is declining. This according to a study carried out at the Boston Univeristy. Between 2002 and 2014, the leader author Salas-Wright and his colleagues found a 29% decrease in the relative proportion of young people involved in violence in the United States. In detail, the prevalence of youth violence (including fighting, group fighting, and attacks with intent to harm) among youth ages 12-17 steadily dropped from a pinnacle of 33.6% in 2003 to a low of 23.7% in 2014. “There is often the sense that teenagers are out of control and that things are always getting worse,” Salas-Wright said. “However, our study makes clear that, over the last 10 to 15 years, we have seen a meaningful decrease in the number of adolescents involved in fighting and violence.”