Violence against women, facts and figures

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.08

In Italy, women are increasingly concerned about their safety. Just think, for example, that in Piedmont the percentage of those who fear for their lives increased from 52.17% in 2013 to 65.22% in 2016. 15 years ago aggressions were reported by 37.14% of the female population, while in 2016 the figure rose to 51.68%. Victims of violence are increasing, as it is clear from the annual report of the “Telefono Rosa” Association, whose results were released for the International Women’s Day. For this occasion, the creative team of Stampaprint has created an infographic that makes it possible to compare the phenomenon in Italy with the EU average. Thanks to it, we also discover that in this Country only 12% of the victims of violence find the courage to denounce and that in the last 10 years in Italy 1,740, women were killed and 1,251 of them within the family (71.9%).

