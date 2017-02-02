Videogames better than anaesthesia for small surgical interventions

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.02

Better a videogame than anaesthesia when it comes to reducing patients’ anxiety and pain. These are the words pronounced by U.S. physician, José Luis Mosso Vazquez, who, inspired by his pioneer-colleage, Hunter Hoffman, tried to reduce as much as possible the use of sedatives and pain-killers in numerous clinical contexts: from operations with local anaesthesia to more serious, invasive interventions. His most recent experiment, published in the European Medical Journal, describes how he asked a sample of patients that were about to undergo a gastroscopy to distract themselves with a 3-D game. Armed with special glasses and joystick, this group underwent their interventions and was later compared to another group, that had undergone the same — but with traditional sedation methods. The data that emerged demonstrated how the first group (videogame group) had experienced 31% less physical pain than the other group. Not to mention that with these patients, the medical staff was also able to complete the endoscopia in 30% less time.

