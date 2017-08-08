Videogames among risk factors for Alzheimer’s

Videogames among risk factors for Alzheimer’sby Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.08
Playing violent “shooter” video games can damage the brain and might even increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers claim. A study by the University of Montréal has shown habitual players of action games have fewer neurons in their hippocampus, a key memory centre in the brain. The discovery challenges previous findings that video games may enhance some aspects of mental processing and boost short-term memory. About 100 people were recruited for the study and asked to play a range of games including Call of Duty, Killzone and Borderlands 2 for 90 hours.They were also invited to play non-violent 3D games from the Super Mario series. Then they scanned their brain and comapred the results with those of non-players. Figures howed that the first had their grey matter int he hippocampus reduced. The seahorse-shaped hippocampus is important for spatial memory, which helps us navigate, and episodic memory that recalls past experiences.
A belt that helps people with Parkinson’s not to fall
A belt that helps people with Parkinson's in balancing their movements. This is the latest innovation by researchers at the University of Houston. They have created a wearable belt lined with vibrating actuators that creates a personalized, in-home rehabilitation program with "touch guidance" based on a patient's individual range of
Free pizza for all elderly citizens living alone
Pizza for everyone. In Bagno a Ripoli, near Florence, the local administration and the Red Cross created a project that provides free pizza door-to-door for the elderly. The target are old people who social services are already following. The idea to assist this population (primarly those who are alone) in
If anaesthesia is among the causes of Alzheimer’s
Over65 hit by postoperative delirium risk Alzheimer's three times more than other old patients. It has been affirmed by an American study published in the British Journal of Anaesthesia. Authors have involved a sample of elderly people over 65 without any diagnosis of cognitive problems before surgery. After analysis, they
Notaries whose clients have Alzheimer’s need to consider many issues
French notaries are increasingly concerned about working with clients who have dementia or Alzheimer's. They are worried that these individuals' decision making capabilities might be compromised by their illness. At least this is the position expressed in a recent report prepared by the French association, Fondation Médéric Alzheimer and the National
Not even gymnastics can prevent Alzheimer’s
Physical activity does not protect against Alzheimer's. Previous studies have attempted to prove the positive association between sports and Alzheimer's risk. However, a recently published study by a French research institute, INSERM, challenges this long held claim. The researchers monitored the lifestyle of a large sample of individuals between the ages
Opera finds new audience in care homes
Improving the lives of residents in care homes through the Opera. This is the goal pursued in England by the Six Characters project. An initiative that has led to dozens of care homes, dementia units, community day centres and hospices, performers shows which includes opera favourites such as Rigoletto and