Video-testimonial in favor of therapeutic cannabis

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.21

“I am able to feel better only because for the last two years, the region of Tuscany gives me marijuana and it completely eliminates my spasms”. These are the words of Davide Trentini, who battled multiple sclerosis since ’93. He tells his story in a video recorded in Switzerland, where he went to put an end to all of his pain. This precious testimonial was circulated by the Association Luca Coscioni, on occasion of the internationally known “420 Weed Day” in support of the battle for legalization of Cannabis, the promotion of free access to pharmaceuticals based on cannabinoids, and of medical research on possible therapeutic benefits of other prohibited substances. Davide explained, in fact, that he had tried everything, from chemotherapy to everything else. But, they all did absolutely nothing.