Video shows possibility to be beautiful with Crohn’s Disease

by Angelica Basile - 2017.06.05

Living with a chronic illness does not mean having to give up feeling beautiful and attractive. This is precisely what Gaylyn Henderson proves to the world: the young American women, originally from Atlanta, launched a few years ago her “Gutless And Glamorous” online using her own Blog, together with posts on Facebook, and Instagram. She sends a loud and clear message that having Crohn’s Disease does not mean she has to stop feeling positively about herself and own body, like all other women. For this reason, she shows her daily routine, following her passions such as clothes and makeup, without hiding the artificial sack attached to her abdomen that is used for collecting intestinal waste: in fact, she wears it as if it is just another accessory, along with a hat or bracelet. And it is clearly visible in her video that shows her dancing and moving with agility and skill, without any fear of being judged because of her illness.