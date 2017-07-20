Video action games improve dyslexic children’s reading skills

Related:

When welfare doesn’t help, think about Crowdfunding An increasing number of disabled people in England are forced to turn towards crowdfunding online to obtain a wheelchair. The massive use of this form of collective funding comes from the rigid rules with which the health system in the UK decides who is eligible to receive financial help for Read More.

Parma gives taxi vouchers to the disabled and single women The initiative started on Monday, July 17 and was organised by the Municipality of Parma to provide taxi vouchers to people with disabilities, single women and people over 65. The project was launched due to the reduced operating schedules of the public transport service during the Summer. The Municipality wants Read More.

With his photos he denounces the consequences of Monsanto Ghost towns devastated by pollution and generations of children with disabilities. These are just some of the images by the Franco-Venezuelan photographer Mathieu Asselin that you can admire at the Rencontres d'Arles exhibition. A work, which we can undoubtedly define as a denunciation, lasted for five years. During which the Read More.

Many events throughout Italy for the next Dyslexia Week To emphasize the potentiality of children and young people with Specific Learning Disorders (DSA) rather than their difficulties. Here is the goal of the 2nd edition of the National Dyslexia Week in Italy, organized by the Italian Dislexia Association (AID), which will be held from 2 to 8 October, as Read More.

In fashion world beautiful models don’t need two real legs Stacy Paris is the first model to walk down the runway who is also a double amputee, having lost both her legs. The 31-year-old British woman had had a necrotizing fascitis in 2009 after a vacation in France that ended up costing her both her legs. But Miss Paris did Read More.