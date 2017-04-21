Vending machines to buy marijuana

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.21

A new line of super high-tech weed vending machines debuted at the NAMAOneShow this week. American Green, the company behind the tech, are calling the new machines the world’s most sophisticated vending system. Customers looking for a fix will need a smartphone to use the machines — they can only be accessed through a linked app, which is available for both Android and iOS. The user logs into their profile and verifies their identity through their phone’s biometric scanner. Then they scan a QR code that pops up on their phone screen to confirm their purchase on the machine. It’s unclear exactly how rigorous the application process for the system will be, or the types of places these machines will aim to serve. Since regulated substances like alcohol and marijuana are the intended goods for sale, it’s sure to be stricter about verifying identities.