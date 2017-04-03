Vending machines fool obese kids and change their choices for them

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.03

New automatic snack machines trick kids into changing their minds about eating junk food and drinking soda. This new anti-obesity “trick” was invented by American researchers at Rush University: it has to do with the time it takes for the machine to respond to kids’ selections. For example, compared to a bottle of water, a coca-cola choice would take 25 seconds longer to be delivered to the kid waiting for his/her snack. According to the researchers, that just happens to be the amount of time it takes for kids to reconsider their choice and opt for something healthier. In fact, the results indicated that the machines in the pilot recorded an increase of +3,5% of the healthier selections. Not a huge amount, but if this percentage is multiplied by 2 million, which is the number of automatic machines currently present in the USA, it ends up being not that small a number.