Vegan enthusiasts dealt a blow from physicians

Vegan enthusiasts dealt a blow from physiciansby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.12
Vegan diets can seriously damage the health of children. This heavy j’accuse against nutrition based on seeds and sprouts was pronounced by the European Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition. Who found that children denied meat, fish, milk and dairy products, without a physician’s approval, were smaller and weaker. Due to a deficiency of essential substances necessary for cognitive and physical development: zinc, calcium, and vitamine B12, which are contained almost exclusively in foods derived from animals.The lack of which leads to serious damage such as rickets and neurological problems. Risks that – as the experts highlighted – increase if the vegan mother breast feeds her child. Seeing as her milk, having less nutrients, could contribute to an equally serious situation whereby the child lacks these essential vitamins and minerals in the first 2 and 12 months of life.
