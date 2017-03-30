Van Gogh and World Bipolar Day

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.30

Vincent Van Gogh’s birthday is March 30th, and so is Word Bipolar Day. The celebrated artist is believed to have had the disorder, and like him, 1.2% of the world population. The disorder tends to show up in women at the age of 20, while in men around 18. While most people conjure up ideas of a bipolar individual switching rapidly from one mood to another, the reality is more complex. Previously called “manic-depressive psychosis” bipolar disorder is categorized as a mood disorder. In 30% of cases, if it does not receive proper medical attention, it can result in a serious form of depression. Which can cause difficulties in both professional and social spheres.