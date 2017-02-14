Valentine’s Day is also the day for those with heart problems

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.14

Every year 4,000 children are born in Spain with heart problems. To this figure we can add the 120,000 young people and adults who live with this chronic pathology. This data was presented to mark the Congenital Heart Defects Awareness Day that is celebrated today on the 14th February with numerous activities. In Spain the Fundación Menudos Corazones a non-profit organisation that has offered assistance to these children, adolescents and their families for 15 years, both in hospitals and in everyday life, has asked members, volunteers and sympathisers to celebrate this day by participating in one of the many events organised in the Spanish cities to increase awareness amongst the general public.