Vaccination of helathcare workers should be mandatory

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.27

All healthcare workers should be vaccinated. Not just doctors and nurses, but also volunteers and anyone who is on a daily basis in contact with hospitalized patients or in any case with people at risk because of their chronic illness. A fact which was highlighted during the 27th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), which took place in Vienna on the occasion of the World Immunization Week, 24-30 April 2017. It was remembered the importance to make mandatory vaccination against measles, varicella, influenza, ACWY meningococcal, hepatitis B, diphtheria-tetanus pertussis among healthcare workers. In particular against measles which is still a very widespread and alarming disease. Also in Italy. Just think that, in this Country, from January 1 to April 14, 2017, 1,603 cases were reported and 152 of them affected healthcare worlers.