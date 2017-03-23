Vacation plans not to fall in love but to end the relationship

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.23

If the decision to divorce is final, best to do it while on vacation. In a relaximg environment, and most importantly, far away from nosy family and friends. At least, this way, there is a chance of arriving at the best and most convenient agreement possible for both parties involved. This is the formula for “Divorce Hotel”, the special places that are popping up in Holland, USA and the UK, that offer a range of services: assistance with completing a quick and stress free divorce in neutral territory, while enjoying every possible comfort, including a gin and tonic, or maybe even a massage. But, the price tag is not within everyone’s reach, seeing as the average cost goes from 6,000 to 10,000 sterlings. However, results are guaranteed: instead of being a traumatic event, the divorce becomes a pleasurable experience.