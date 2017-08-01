Uterus for rent in Portugal works like this

Related:

In the USA, the birthrate is healthy but gynecologists are lacking After the reinstatement of more restrictive abortion measures in the U.S., another worry among American women is the insufficient number of gynecologists and obstetricians. To bring this problem to the fore, a maxi report was released by Doximity, a social network that aggregates an brings together a community of medical professionals.

Calling all surrogate couples: tell your story Starting in September, a new study regarding gestation for others will be launched. It is aimed at collecting experiences from a sample of parents and future parents who have had or will have an opportunity to experience parenthood through gestation for others (GPA). Privacy of all participants in the study

Instagram helps women break the silence around miscarriages Create a space for women who had a miscarriage so they can share their experience. A chance to break the taboo, and the resulting silence that surrounds this traumatic experience. Such is the idea launched by American psychologist, Jessica Zucker, which led to "Ihadamiscarriage". The initiative is actually an Instagram page

Sperm counts dramatically plummeting among Western men Sperm counts of men in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand are plunging, according to a new analysis published Tuesday. Among these men there has been a 52% decline in sperm concentration and a 59% decline in total sperm count over a nearly 40-year period ending in 2011, the

Exercising during pregnancy can cut the chance of needing a Caesarean section Exercising during pregnancy is safe for babies and can cut a woman's chance of needing a Caesarean section. The researchers, writing in the British Medical Journal, found that women of any weight offered tailored diet and exercise advice during pregnancy were less likely to need a Caesarean or gain excessive weight.