Using words that refer to disability as insult is a practice that persists

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.02

Despite the efforts of disability advocates, a new poll finds use of the word “retard” remains commonplace among Americans. More than 90% of teens and adults say they’ve heard someone refer to another person as a retard. Roughly half of those polled said the reference was aimed at an individual with intellectual disability. The online survey conducted by The Harris Poll between January 24 and February 3 revealed that in cases where participants reported hearing a person called a retard, about 50% said they felt bad or sorry for the subject of the attack and roughly the same number reported that they told the perpetrator it was wrong to say. Women were more likely than men to speak up, as were those living in a household with someone with intellectual disability, the survey found. According to the survey 27% of teens and 38% of adults agreed that there was nothing wrong with describing a thing or situation as retarded.