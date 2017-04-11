Using selfies to diagnose rare diseases

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.11

Scientists have developed a new software that can detect an uncommon genetic condition known as DiGeorge syndrome. DiGeorge syndrome, also called velocardiofacial syndrome, is a disorder caused by a defect in chromosome 22. It results in the poor development of several body systems. The technology, thanks to an algorithm, analyzes more than 100 different facial features to determine if they match the typical signs and symptoms of the disease. Researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) first gathered information from 106 participants, as well as photographs of 101 subjects who suffered from the disease. Next, they studied a group of 156 Caucasians, Latin Americans, Asians and Africans, who either suffered with the disease or who formed the control group. The diagnoses were made by comparing 126 facial features. Researchers hope this will help doctors better recognize the syndrome, provide better medical care – and could pave the way for diagnosing a number of other rare conditions.