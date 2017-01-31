Users with disabilities receive 50% discount of internet

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.31

Italian government communication authority has authorized major discounts for users with disabilities who have land phones and mobile phones, including internet usage. Agcom, Italy’s communication authority has developed a new price list for this special user population. 50% discount on monthy fee for deaf, blind, and partially visually impaired users of internet. The same is true of land line use, but with this service, discounts are extended to the entire nuclear family. For mobile phone users who are deaf, traffic volume (data) up to at least 20 Gb is included in the discounted price as well as 50 Free SMS daily. For blind mobile phone users, the special offer includes: 2,000 free minutes of voice traffic and data volume of at least 10 Gb.