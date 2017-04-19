USA Authorities send warning about fake autism cures

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.19

Beware of miracle cures for autism. A real alarm has been launched, loud and clear, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, worried about all of the aggressive sales pitches that aim at fraudulently taking money from the millions of parents of autistic children. Under fire from the leading American authority that evaluates and regulates food and pharmaceutical products are four of these false anti-autism treatments:

1) Chelation therapy. Very helpful for treating intoxication from heavy metals, but useless for individuals with autism.

2) Hyperbaric therapy. Which consists of breathing oxygen in a special pressurized chamber, used exclusively for disturbances that require decompression, for example those who practice scuba diving.

3) Clay baths. Which can rid the body of toxins, but not of autism.

4) Exotic products and natural remedies, like camel’s milk, herb oils and essences that should be used exclusively for skin care.