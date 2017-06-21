US hospital visits due to opioid issues are surging

Related:

Young Italians are the second most frequent consumers of cannabis in EU Itay classified as the second largest consumer of cannabis in Europe, among young people. Over the last twelve months, 19% of young Italians claimed to have used marijuana, a percentage that is inferior only to that of France, which recorded 22.1% usage in the same age group.

Marijuana use on the rise in Spain Use of cannabis on the rise in Spain. According to the latest data from the Madrid's Ministry of Health, 9.5% of the population aged between 15 and 64 admits to having consumed marijuana in the last year. They were 9.3% in 2013. Moreover, 2.1% say they smoke weed every day.

Cocaine causes more addiction than previously thought People who use cocaine "recreationally" may be closer to becoming addicted than they think, a study published in the journal Scientific Reports has warned. Even among non-dependent cocaine users, visual cues associated with consumption of the illicit drug lead to dopamine release in an area of the brain responsible for cravings.

Magic mushrooms and cannabis are the safest recreational drug Mushrooms are the safest of all the drugs people take recreationally. According to the Global Drug Survey 2017, of the more than 12,000 people who reported taking psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016, just 0.2% of them said they needed emergency medical treatment – less than for MDMA, LSD and cocaine,

Anti-drug tests are a problem for the American job market They take drugs because they are unemployed. They are unemployed because they take drugs. This is the trap in which a record number of unemployed Americans find themselves. Reported, according to a recent study by Quest Diagnostics, by many business owners looking for "clean" employees. In fact, many candidates pass