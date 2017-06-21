US hospital visits due to opioid issues are surging

US hospital visits due to opioid issues are surgingby Editorial Staff - 2017.06.21
Each day, US hospitals received 3,500 people for opioid-related issues in 2014, compared with 1,800 in 2005. The coast-to-coast opioid epidemic is swamping hospitals, with government data published Tuesday showing 1.27 million emergency room visits or inpatient stays for opioid-related issues in a single year. Of the 43 states where data was available, Georgia saw the highest increase in opioid related inpatient stays between 2009 and 2014. Hospital stays increased 100% in Georgia, compared with an average rise of 24% across the country. When looking at ER visits rather than inpatient stays, the geographic differences were again vast – increasing 106% in Ohio.
