Updated Nike accessible shoe for children with disabilities

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.22

Nike is taking steps toward increased accessibility with a new shoe designed to make it even easier for children with disabilities to slip their feet in and out. Nike first introduced FlyEase in 2015 after hearing from a teenager with cerebral palsy who sought a shoe he could put on independently. The original FlyEase design relied on a wrap-around zipper to fasten the shoe and included a larger opening at the back to make it simpler to slide feet in and out. The new version – called the LeBron Soldier 10 FlyEase – opens from the heal to the midpoint and uses a flatter zipper and Velcro straps to secure the shoe around the foot. “One of the key learnings we’ve had in crafting accessible footwear is the importance of easy entry and exit of the shoe, not just simplifying its fastening system,” said Tobie Hatfield, senior director of athlete innovation at Nike. “Eliminating the intricate hand movement of lace tying is important, but if the athlete cannot get their foot into the shoe, lacing becomes a moot point.”