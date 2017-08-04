Updated information about vaccines in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.08.04

What does an adverse event mean when it is associated with a vaccine? If it happens, how does it need to be reported? These are just a few of the questions for which the responses are given in an educational video created and distributed by EpiCentro, the website of the Italian Institute of Health (ISS). The video clip is targeted to healthcare operators and citizens who want to know more about Italy’s program for monitoring vaccination practices and programs throughout the country. In addition to addressing all possible concerns related to vaccines, there is also updated information regarding the latest government regulations pertaining to the topic.



In addition, the importance of the vaccine obligation is emphasized, with all the data on the percentage reduction of some preventable diseases due to immunization with respect to the pre-vaccination period in the Peninsula. For example, for measles, before the recent outbreak, the decrease was equal to -96%: from 74,000 cases to less than 3,000. While other pathologies, such as polio and diphtheria, have even disappeared.

