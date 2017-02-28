Unlike Dj Fabo, he decided to go on living

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.28

Tell the story of one’s serious disability with irony and a sense of lightness. This is the aim of French film ‘Patients’. That tells the real story of Benjamin, a young student of physical education who, because of an ill-fated dive into a pool, became paraplegic. A one-second mistake changed his life forever, and forced him to start over from zero. To get to know his body all over again, the body of an athlete that suddenly no longer responds to any command. To re-evaluate relationships with others, and to see one’s dreams destroyed. But the ray of sunshine arrives as soon as Benjamin sets foot in his rehabilitation center. Here, he meets all types, an arena filled with protagonists that are as cooky as they are adorable. Thanks to them, he discovers the pleasure in small things. Then, of course, comes the biggest: falling in love.

