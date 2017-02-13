University students of the world are on the increase

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.13

32% of the young population of the world goes to university. By 2015 the number is expected to more than double to 262 million. Nearly all of this growth will take place in the newly industrializing world, more than half of it in China and India alone.Students enrolled outside the country of their citizenship are 4.1 million: 2% of all university students. This number could double to eight million by 2025, according to the latest Unesco Science Report “Towards 2030”. It also reveals that, today, there are some 7.8 million researchers worldwide. Since 2007, the number of researchers has risen by 21%. The EU remains the world leader for the number of researchers, with a 22.2% share. Since 2011, China (19.1%) has overtaken the USA (16.7%). Japan’s world share has shrunk from 10.7% (2007) to 8.5% (2013) and the Russian Federation’s share from 7.3% to 5.7%.