University graduates, Romania and Italy have the lowest proportions in the EU

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.26

The share of persons aged 30 to 34 in the EU who have completed tertiary education continued to steadily increase, from 23.6% in 2002 when the series started to 39.1% in 2016. The lowest proportions were observed in Romania (25.6%), Italy (26.2%), Croatia (29.5%) and Malta (29.8%). While, at the top of the ranking, we find Lithuania (58.7%), Luxembourg (54.6%), Cyprus (53.4%), Ireland (52.9%) as well as Sweden (51.0%). Thirteen Member States have already met or exceeded their 2020 national target for this indicator, according to Eurostat. They are: Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovenia, Finland and Sweden.