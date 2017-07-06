Unique tatoos for women who have had mastectomies

Related:

Workers comp awarded Italian worker with tumor who used cell phone excessively In Italy, someone who is affected by a head tumor after excessive use of a cell phone for work purposes can expect to be compensated for permanent disability. In fact, the court in Florence, Italy, ruled that INAIL, the country’s insurance agency responsible for work injuries, must compensate a man Read More.

An app is launched that prolongs the life of individuals with cancer An app has been presented that can help prolong the life of those with cancer. This latest hi-tech “find” was developed by the University of North Carolina, and presented at the world conference sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) taking place now in Chicago (2-6 June). The Symptom tracking and Read More.

Breastfeeding lowers endometrial cancer risk Women who breastfeed their babies for the recommended six months may lower their own risk of developing endometrial cancer by 11%. In a new study published in Obstetrics and Gynecology, researchers looked at more than 26,000 women who had ever had a child, whether they breastfed, and for how long. Read More.

Chicago to host largest medical conference in the world dedicated to oncology In only a few hours, the largest international conference in the world dedicated to oncology will have its kick-off. We are talking about the annual meeting organized by ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology), on June 2 - 6 that will take place in Chicago. During which 30,000 experts from around the world will Read More.

How many people die from lung cancer each year in Europe Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, a quarter (1.3 million) was due to cancer. 272 000 of those deaths were caused by lung cancer, including cancer of trachea and bronchus. In other words, lung cancer was the main type of fatal cancer Read More.