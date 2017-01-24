Unique Italian film festival uses jury of individuals with disabilities

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.24

Now launching its 8° edition, Italy’s International festival of Pathologic Film is back. The initiative has two objectives: to promote foreign and Italian film made by young people, but also to create a synergy between the film world and environments that welcome people with cognitive disabilities and are engaged against social marginalization. This is the only festival of its kind because of its jury: made up entirely of individuals with disabilities. They will be asked to judge full-length as well as short films, and they will decide who gets the award for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor/Actress. Anyone can participate in the festival for free, deadline is April 8th, 2017.