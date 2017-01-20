Unhappy Italian couples live together because divorce is expensive

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.20

In Italy, for economic reasons, 1 unhappy couple out of 5 stays in the same house, despite wanting to separate. They stay under the same roof simply because they are not in the condition to face divorce costs. In 50% of couples with failed marriages, the breaking up of the nuclear family leads to indigence, especially if minor children need to be supported. This unhappy scenario has become unlivable according to the President of the Italian Family Lawyer Association (AMI) brcause in this Country leaving a partner has become a choice for a privileged few. However, Italy has recorded other odd behaviors related to matrimony, for example, couples who do the opposite: they fake a separation only for tax reasons.