Understanding Alzheimer’s through karaoke

by Giuseppe Ciotta - 2017.04.10

To feel like a person with Alzheimer’s, is difficult for anyone, but, especially for really young people. Who have a perfect memory, great reflexes, lucidity, and a psychophysical state that is enviable. Same could be said of many, not so young, but in good form. Who are far away from the problems of that horrible disease, that to many, is synonomous with old age. The Alzheimer Association, in Lebanon, as part of a series of Awareness Campaigns, decided to involve a group of young people, without their knowing it: while these young men and women were having fun with Karaoke in a popular pub, a team of experts switched the words of their favorite songs, all of a sudden. Needless to say, the fun stopped for a moment and the kids felt strangely disoriented and confused, much like a person with Alzheimer’s.

