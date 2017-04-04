Uncovered a possible cause of Alzheimer’s

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.04

An important discovery on Alzheimer’s disease comes from Italy. A group of researchers at the University Campus-Biomedico, the National Research Council (CNR) and the IRCCS Santa Lucia Foundation, in fact, argues that the origins of the disease would not be investigated in the hippocampus, as previously thought. But in the ventral tegmental area, a group of neurons located close to the midline on the floor of the midbrain. This would mean that mood and psychological states, such as depression and apathy, can have a leading role in the development of the disease. Anyway, as we can read in the study published in Nature Communications, the researchers warn: “the cause of DAergic system dysfunction in AD remains to be elucidated.“