UK police recording LGBT domestic abuse

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.11

Domestic violence does not spare even homosexual couples. For this reason, the UK Police Force decided to officially collect data regarding abuse complaints among LGBT partners. Allowing them to have as clear a picture as possible of the phenomenon in this segment of the population, that until today, has remained relatively unknown. And the English bobbies hope to be able to make a significant contribution to the creation of services adapted to the specific needs of this community. Family violence – as explicitly stated in the formal communication distributed by the Greater Manchester Police – can occur in all relationships, and due to a lack of ad hoc programs many victims who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transsexual have remained without the assistance they need.