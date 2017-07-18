UK has some of the worst survival rates for cancer in Europe

UK has some of the worst survival rates for cancer in Europeby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.18
The UK is trailing behind the likes of Romania, Latvia and Greece when it comes to diagnosing and treating cancer, research suggests. With the exception of a type of skin cancer known as melanoma, the average adult five-year survival rates for patients diagnosed with nine other types of cancer between 2000 and 2007, were lower in the UK than the European average. While the five-year survival rates for colon cancer hit 58% on average across Europe, the figure for the UK was 52%. According to the research lead by the Swedish Institute for Health Economics, only Bulgaria has worse survival rates than the UK for lung cancer. And only Iceland has worse survival rates for pancreatic cancer. The report is the latest to highlight the problem, with experts flagging the need for earlier diagnosis and improved access to treatments.
Where elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment
In the United Kingdom, elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment like chemotherapy and surgery. The National Audit of Breast Cancer in Older Patients, revealed, for the first time, the figures concerning the phenomenon. According to experts, doctors are concerned that elderly women might not cope with Read More.
In the UK more cancer cases than marriages
More new diagnosis of cancer than marriages. This is the tendency in the United Kingodm, verified by the research center Macmillan Cancer Support that has just released a report on the issue. Figures speak clear: 361,216 new cases of tumors compared to 289,841 weddings in 2015. More than half of Read More.
Unique tatoos for women who have had mastectomies
She sees these tatoos as therapeutic. Alexia Cassar, is from France, and is a pioneer in Europe in nipple “reconstruction” for women who have had a mastectomy, and therefore, no longer have one (or two). Thanks to this special 3D-technique of drawing, imported from the United States, that is based Read More.
Workers comp awarded Italian worker with tumor who used cell phone excessively
In Italy, someone who is affected by a head tumor after excessive use of a cell phone for work purposes can expect to be compensated for permanent disability. In fact, the court in Florence, Italy, ruled that INAIL, the country’s insurance agency responsible for work injuries, must compensate a man Read More.
An app is launched that prolongs the life of individuals with cancer
An app has been presented that can help prolong the life of those with cancer. This latest hi-tech “find” was developed by the University of North Carolina, and presented at the world conference sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) taking place now in Chicago (2-6 June). The Symptom tracking and Read More.
Breastfeeding lowers endometrial cancer risk
Women who breastfeed their babies for the recommended six months may lower their own risk of developing endometrial cancer by 11%. In a new study published in Obstetrics and Gynecology, researchers looked at more than 26,000 women who had ever had a child, whether they breastfed, and for how long. Read More.