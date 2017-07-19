UK government wants to make Britain smoke free

UK government wants to make Britain smoke freeby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.19
The UK government has announced plans to cut smoking rates among adults in England from 15.5% to no more than 12% by 2022. The tobacco control plan also targets a reduction in the number of 15-year-olds who regularly smoke, from 8% to 3% or lower; and a fall in the proportion of pregnant women smoking, from 10.5% to no more than 6% over the same period. It also seeks to reduce the “inequality gap” between rich and poor: half of the nine-year difference in their life expectancy is caused by smoking. To achieve its objectives, the government says it will provide access to training for all health professionals on how to help patients quit. It also wants to create a smoke-free NHS by 2020 by encouraging smokers using, visiting and working in the health service to give up. It calls for local solutions where prevalence is high and says high duty rates for tobacco products will be maintained. Additionally, more information will be provided to the public on the safety of e-cigarettes and their effectiveness as smoking cessation aids.
Soon Italy will have its first entirely smoke-free beach
Bibione, located in Venice, Italy, will be the first Italian beach completely smoke free. Initially the beach areas posted a smoking ban only on the shore line, a few years ago. However, the local administration together with the tourism operators have decided to take the next, definitive step. Starting in Read More.
Number of smokers in Britain falls
In 2016, 15.8% of adults in the UK smoked, down from 17.2% in 2015. According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) some 15.5% of adults currently smoke in England, rising to 18.1% in Northern Ireland, 17.7% in Scotland and 16.9% in Wales. Across the UK, 5.6% of Read More.
Ector the teddy bear spies on parents who smoke
Ector is the first soft toy in the world to protect children from passive smoke. In fact, this little bear starts to cough incessantly any time he picks up on it. With the aim of focusing the attention of parents on the damage that smoking cigarettes causes to the health of Read More.
Beware of e-cigs: they can cause DNA damage
E-cigs cause DNA damage to the blood cells. These are alterations that can contribute to the development of cancer, according to a toxicological survey led by the Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology of the University of Bologna, recently published in the scientific journal Nature. Researchers warn: contrary to the general Read More.
How many people die from lung cancer each year in Europe
Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, a quarter (1.3 million) was due to cancer. 272 000 of those deaths were caused by lung cancer, including cancer of trachea and bronchus. In other words, lung cancer was the main type of fatal cancer Read More.
Smoking is a vice for poor people
Globally, around 226 million adult tobacco users live in poverty. In low-income countries, sometimes more than 10% of household income is spent on tobacco products, meaning less money for food, education and healthcare. These are some of the data reported by the WHO (World Health Organization) in view of the Read More.