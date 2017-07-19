UK government wants to make Britain smoke free

by Editorial Staff - 2017.07.19

The UK government has announced plans to cut smoking rates among adults in England from 15.5% to no more than 12% by 2022. The tobacco control plan also targets a reduction in the number of 15-year-olds who regularly smoke, from 8% to 3% or lower; and a fall in the proportion of pregnant women smoking, from 10.5% to no more than 6% over the same period. It also seeks to reduce the “inequality gap” between rich and poor: half of the nine-year difference in their life expectancy is caused by smoking. To achieve its objectives, the government says it will provide access to training for all health professionals on how to help patients quit. It also wants to create a smoke-free NHS by 2020 by encouraging smokers using, visiting and working in the health service to give up. It calls for local solutions where prevalence is high and says high duty rates for tobacco products will be maintained. Additionally, more information will be provided to the public on the safety of e-cigarettes and their effectiveness as smoking cessation aids.