UK Fair encourages LGBT adoption and foster parenting

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.03

Only a few days until the launching of the British Fair for aspiring parents who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, and trans. From March 6th – 12th, the U.K. will host the LGBT Adoption & Fostering Week. During which there will be events throughout the territory, organized for homosexuals who want to have children. With strong support from the local, public authorities, and with the assistance of social worker. Participants will be encouraged to consider the option of enlarging their family, either by adoption or foster care. “Until only a few years ago, I thought that a gay man could never become a father, and then, one day, I saw the announcement looking for lgbt foster parents, and I understood that I had made a mistake ” – explained a British father. “The social workers, healthcare operators and teachers with whom we have worked on this undertaking, have all been positive and welcoming from the beginning. By now, we have taken care of 8 children in 7 years as foster parents. And, we have never had any doubts about our decision”