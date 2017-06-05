Uffizi Gallery of Florence brings back tactile exhibit for individuals with disabilities

Uffizi Gallery of Florence brings back tactile exhibit for individuals with disabilitiesby Raffaele Nappi - 2017.06.05
“Pittura in punta di dita” (Painting at the Tip of Your Fingers) is the laboratory for visitors with disabilities promoted by the most visited museum in Italy, the Uffizi Gallery. The project was launched in collaboration with students of the Laboratory of Ancient Painting Techniques of the Italian high school, Liceo Artistico di Porta Romana. The primary objective of the initiative is to create a series of works (7 to be precise), that reproduce some of the most famous works at the Uffizi, in a “relief” form which comes from the Italian word “relievo” which means raised. Individuals with disabilities will then have the opportunity to wear the same types of gloves used by professional art restorers, and will be able to touch the works and appreciate their most salient characteristics. The explanations of the art pieces will be provided in Braille in both English and Italian. Such masterpieces as Sarcofago con il trionfo di Bacco all’Ermafrodito or Bocelli’s celebrated Nascita di Venere and the Pala di Santa Lucia by Magnoli will be included in the program. And the results? Finally, those who are visually impaired or blind will be able to admire art. “Tactile paintings for us are a sign of friendhsip”– declared the president of Italy’s union for the blind, UIC, Niccolò Zeppi.
