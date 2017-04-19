U.S. postage stamp dedicated to pioneer of sign language

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.04.19

“Respect”. This is the word with which the US Postal presented its homage to Robert Panara, much loved promoter of cultural studies and sign language. Panara had been the first deaf student to get an undergraduate degree from New York University, who then decided to dedicate his life to the diffusion of his love for literature, art, and theatre. For more than 40 years, Professor Panara was head of the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and Gallaudet University di Washington, D.C. where he encouraged students to explore literature through sign language. Panara, himself, wrote poems and translated pieces from Shakespeare to Homer, as well as composed new genres of literature, rigorously into sign language. The postage stamp coincides with the 200th anniversary of the American school for the deaf, the first to accept deaf students in the US.