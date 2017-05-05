U.S.A. kids pay the price for the zealous passion for firearms

U.S.A. kids pay the price for the zealous passion for firearmsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.05
While there is an ongoing debate in Italy about the legal right to self-defense, shocking data from the U.S. document the number of kids that end up in the hospital after having been accidentally shot at home. An average of 16 minors a day, the majority Black or Hispanic males from poor families, arrive in hospital emergency rooms due to having been shot in their homes by a firearm belonging to their parents. If, as the experts have stated, it seems impossible to change the law in the U.S.A. regarding the private possession of guns, these data should at least encourage the authorities to improve the public’s practice of storing them and keeping them safely away from children.
