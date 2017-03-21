Two Spanish psychologists dispel 7 common myths about autism

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.03.21

“El niño al que se le olvidó como mirar” (The child who forgot how to look) is a book that has recently come out in Spanish book stores, written by two psychologists, Juan Martos and Maria Llorente who, through testimonials of people with autism and of who experienced the schooling or treatment of autistic children, help to dispel the many myths surrounding autism:

1) Not all autistic people are geniouses like Sheldon Cooper in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, but only 10% develop extraordinary capabilities such as photographic memories.

2) It is not true that autistic people have no emotions: it’s just that they have their own, less conventional way of ex pressing them.

3) It is not true that autistic children have to go to special schools. They can learn alongside the other kids, of course, with special assistance and support.

4) One does not become autistic, one is born with the condition (though there is not scientific consensus on this point) the cause could be genetic.

5) Autism is not a mistake of nature, but an expression of “neurodiversity”: to understand the uniqueness of each autistic individual will help him/her to express himself/herself and to learn to enter into relationships with others.

6) Autistic individuals are not disabled, in need of assistance from others, but are often capable of contributing to societal development and to work in distinct areas, especially in the technological sector.

7) People with autism not only learn, but most of all – they teach us: to be sincere, honest, and to not judge others.