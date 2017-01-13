Two sisters with disabilities featured in comic

by Angelica Basile - 2017.01.13

Use irony and humor to share stories about life in a wheelchair is possible. At least, according to Jessica and Lianna Oddi, two American sisters who have been in wheelchairs since birth. About a year ago, they decided to launch The Disabled Life. A blog that tells about their big and small, daily dis-adventures, in the form of an amusing comic. The common denominator of each episode is sarcasm, always sharp but never vulgar. The most popular vignettes are those that demonstrate to readers the harsh contrast between the expectations of disabled people and the reality that they have to face. For example, there is one that shows one of the sisters sunbathing and due to her position, only the side facing the sun gets tan, while her back is completely white. Or there is another where a complete stranger decides to lean on the arm of the wheelchair, without asking permission. “We want our readers to get a good laugh when they read our blog” –Jessica declared – “and if, at the same time, they are able to learn something about the life of a disabled person …all the better!”.