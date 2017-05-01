Two reasons why Spain’s population is decreasing

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.05.01

The Spanish population has fallen to 46.5 million: -1 million with respect to 2013. There are two main reasons for this decrease.

1) Fall in birth rate: already in 2015 – and for the first time since 1941- the number of deaths exceeded the number of births. The average age of Spanish inhabitants is always higher and the propensity to have children is always lower.

2) The unstoppable exodus of millions of foreign residents, who arrived during the economic boom, but who, due to unemployment have decided to leave the country in search of more promising destinations. In 2016 alone, approximately 69,000 immigrants said “Hasta la vista España”. Those who packed their bags came primarily from Romania (32,930), Britain (19,832) and Ecuador (16,703). The Italians, on the other hand, represent a reverse trend, and are continuing to emigrate to the Iberian peninsula. To the point that they have become the fifth most numerous foreign nationality represented in Spain, counting more than 200,000.