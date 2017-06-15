Two guys with Down’s syndrome will help a starry chef for one day

Related:

Luxury brands helping people with Down's syndrome find a job Bulgari, Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton are just some of the brands that will help Italian people with Down's syndrome find a job. All this thanks to the collaboration between the LVMH Group, the multinational luxury goods conglomerate, the Italian Association of People with Down's Syndrome (AIPD) and the Association

Model with Down's Syndrome is making a name for herself in the fashion world "Life is too short to let someone dictate how you should live it. Be proud of who you are and shout it loudly: #SoyYo (#Iammyself)". This is the message communicated in the new ad campaign of one of the largest chain of Spanish stores, El Corte Ingles. The spot declares

A network of European hotels and restaurants that hire people with disabilities A European network of hotels and restaurants ready to welcome trainees and workers with intellectual disabilities has been launched. It is called Valueable and is part of the EU project On my own at work, led by some European associations, among whom: the Italian AIPD and Anfass, Down Espana, Associacao

Here, the State covers the cost of prenatal tests for Down Syndrome In Belgium, the prenatal test to diagnose Down syndrome becomes a State affair. In a unique case for the EU, from 1st July, the Belgium national health fund is to cover 100% of the costs (€290) of this exam that through foetal DNA analysis allows pregnant women to determine if they

With a video game Down people learn to take the Metro Downtown is the name of a video game dedicated to people with Down's syndrome that realistically simulates Madrid's Metro and is able to recreate any map of its path. In this way, users with Down's syndrome can refine through the game their ability to move independently on this transport before