Two educational apps will help millions of refugee kids learn

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.29

The mobile games Antura and the Letters and Feed the Monster received top honors for EduApp4Syria, which leverages the widespread availability of smartphones to develop free, educational alternatives for millions of Syrian children forced out of school due to conflict. Antura and the Letters helps kids ages 5-10 learn Arabic with Antura, a dog who loves adventure. The goal is to solve puzzles and earn prizes on the way to catching Arabic letters hidden around the world. The game doesn’t require Wi-Fi access, so children can play anywhere. Feed the Monster has kids collect and raise pet monsters, all while learning fundamental Arabic reading and writing skills. Once downloaded, children can play the game offline. The competition is a joint effort from the Norwegian government, the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) and several global nonprofit partners. The winners were announced last week to coincide with UNESCO’s Mobile Learning Week.