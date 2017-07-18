Turin is the European leader of liver transplants

Turin is the European leader of liver transplantsby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.18
Yesterday, in Turin, the record figure of 3,000 liver transplants was touched. This is a historic milestone that made Turin’s Molinette hospital the first center in Europe for the number of liver transplants performed. Worldwide it ranks fifth after Cambridge, Dallas, Birmingham and London Kings College. Since October 10, 1990, when the first liver transplant was performed on a 44-year-old man, Turin is a center of excellence in this field. Furthermore, on January 10, 1993, pediatric liver transplantation started and on October 14, 1999, transplants became routine even on very little children affected by congenital diseases. But it’s not just a matter of quantity but also of the quality of the results: over these 27 years, 91% of the patients survived 1 year after the transplant, 81% after 5 years and 73% after 10 years . This means that, after a decade from the surgery, 73 out of 100 patients were still alive.
