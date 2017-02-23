Trying to teach how to raise a family and run a houshold

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.23

How to manage a family budget, make daily meals, or learn the basics of bricolage. These are only a few of the subjects taught at Adulting School. A new, experimental type of school that has emerged in the state of Maine, USA. The aim is to take kids who have just graduated university and provide them with practical hands-on experience in matters that are important in post-student, adult life, but that are usually completely ignored in traditional school settings. In addition to the revolutionary content, however, the method is also out-of-the-ordinary. For example, in addition to online lessons, some subjects are taught during events at local hot-spots, between beers and martinis. Within this hip context, students learn a wide range of skills, from the basics of finance, to how to change the oil in one’s car, to how to fold sheets properly.