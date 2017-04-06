Trump’s threats fail as employers’ requests for immigrant work permits increase

by Guido Bolaffi - 2017.04.06

As for the U.S. job market and immigration, the threatening tweets that Trump continuously launched during the presidential election, do not seem to have had the desired effect. Given the elevated number of three-year H-1B-visa requests coming from employers, who seem more determined than ever to secure one of these, that are approved every 12 months by U.S. Immigration officials for 85,000 highly-skilled foreigners. To the point that last Monday, within 24 hours, the director of the visa request center in Laguna Niguel (California), was forced to block dozens of FEDEX trucks overloaded with these ambitious requests for work visas, and send them back.

A bad sign for the new inhabitant of the White House. Who based his hugely successful presidential campaign on winning the middle-class vote and breaking the working class masses of the Midwest’s historic loyalty to the Democratic Party by promising to pull out the plug on immigration and give jobs back to American workers. Easy to say, but much more difficult to do. Most of all, for purely political reasons. Even for a “decision-maker” like Trump, it is very hard to try to deal with an explosive and delicate situation like immigration, while, at the same time, even if for different reasons, a large part of the Republicans and the Democrats are against him. The first, with strong ties to the Business Establishment and the entrepreneurial sector, who want everything but the blocking of the flows of cheap, highly productive foreign laborers. And the second, who after the disastrous Clinton debacle, hoping to have a chance at victory during the mid-term elections of next year, have decided to fight tooth and nail, to make sure that nothing will step on the rights or destroy the expectations (at the polls) of their faithful Latinos& Co.

But it’s not enough. Because, given the way the marketplace works, to guarantee that nationals are given precedence over foreign workers, there are only two options. That do not seem digestible, even to a seemingly unconcerned businessman like Donald. The first, is to create quotas and privileged lists that would end up placing a Soviet-like straight jacket on the “invisible hand” of the market. The second, less brutal but equally ill-advised, is raising the legal minimum wage, established by law. That way, by creating an economic and productivity loss for business owners, the competitive advantage of the lower cost of immigrants, over nationals, at least in the area of low-skilled legal work, would be lost. In short, from the frying pan into the fire.