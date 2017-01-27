Trump is not alone in thinking that torture works

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.01.27

Donald Trump has used his first TV interview as president to say he believes torture “absolutely” works. But he is not the only one who thinks so. A recent study by the International Red Cross showed that 46% of Americans believe that the enemies can be tortured to obtain military information, 24% did not respond, while only 30% opposed. In the survey, conducted in 16 countries, the United States is surpassed only by Nigeria and Israel regarding the consent to this practice. However, the vast majority of analysts believe that torture is not a reliable tool to obtain information, even only for the fact that the victim can not think clearly and provide balanced responses. The President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, remind that this practice is prohibited by international law.