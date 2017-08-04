Trump chooses immigration issue to get out of the corner

Trump chooses immigration issue to get out of the cornerby Guido Bolaffi - 2017.08.04
Yesterday, with a surprise move that disoriented friends and enemies, Trump gave a thumbs up to difficult but courageous immigration reforms made in USA. A decision considered by many to be a long-shot, given that his predecessors, George Bush and Barak Obama had only abysmal failures to show after their attempts to address the same sticky issue. But, this new tactic allows the big man in the White House to distract attention from the recent, heavy loss suffered over his healthcare policies, and to start speaking “directly” about the economy and American social issues, just like he was so happy to do for months on end when he was still campaigning for office.
And, the impact should not be underestimated, of his shifting focus from the Mexican wall to immigration reform. Which, aside from making things difficult for the Democratic opposition, might just be the thing he needs to start talks up again with the powerful, but currently hostile Latino lobby.
But it doesn’t end there. In the meantime, because the 4 central points of the reform sponsored by the White House (reduce by half the number of immigrants that enter the US over a 10 year period; substitute the current Family-based system with a more modern, advanced one based on points and professional profiles; cancellation of the visa lottery; establish a ceiling of 50,000 immigrants allowed entry annually) have shown up repeatedly over these last years but were never successfully attained. But, most of all, one can’t help but notice that they speak, simultaneously, to two worlds very far apart, but electorally and economically crucial.
The first, is where we find the American poor and unqualified, trampled on by the readily available, cheap and convenient immigrant workforce. The second, represented by the so-called geek economy, that is fuelled by the well-known mechanism of guaranteed entry visas for family reunification reasons, to highly-skilled technology wonks and super professionals.
Moral of the story: in the first 6 months of Trump’s presidency, due to decreased migratory pressure, the number of arrests at the nearly two thousand mile border stretched over the southern part of the US, fell by more than 48%.
Italian ships on the scene and traffickers turn around and go home
For the first time in July, the number of immigrants arriving on Italian shores has decreased by half: going from 23,552 recorded in 2016 to 11,193. Which means a 52,4% decrease, thanks to the Libyan coast guard finally deciding to practice its profession, as a response to the pressing from Read More.
For fear of expulsion illegal immigrants avoid drugs and alcohol
It is not true that illegal immigrants cause an increase in drug and alcohol use. At least, this is what the researchers at University of Wisconsin-Madison have stated. Their data highlights some unexpected surprises: the higher the number of immigrants that arrive without legal documents, the lower the arrests for alcohol Read More.
The European Court of Justice rejects attempts to skirt immigration laws
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) taught a lesson to those in Italy who thought they could get around immigration laws, clarifying once again, that it is useless to try and pull the wool over the court’s eyes when trying to find solutions to complex issues. The judges in Luxemburg, Read More.
Record numbers of repatriations for illegal immigrants in the EU
Record number of repatriation for illegal immigrants in the European Union. According to the latest Eurostat report, in fact, more than 226,000 extra-EU citizens who were illegally present in the European Community territory were sent back to their countries of origin. This is the highest number yet recorded since 2008, Read More.
There is no one unique integration for all immigrants
Adriano Cancellieri is a Sociologist at Iuav University in Venice and has just published Migrants and Urban Space in the latest issue of Il Mulino magazine. Q: In one of your recent articles, to summarize briefly, you speak about the integration of immigrants as being all or nothing. Can you explain Read More.
How many Italian municipalities do host immigrants
"Less than 50% of the total number of Italian municipalities host immigrants." This was reported by the Minister of the Interior during the question time that was held yesterday at the Chamber of Deputies. During which it emerged that only 3,153 local realities give or have given hospitality to newcomers. Read More.